FORECAST: Showers and storms expected Thursday

FORECAST :

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead of a strong storm system that should bring showers & storms to SWFL on Thursday into Friday morning. The main threat will be wind & isolated tornadoes or waterspouts. We'll be tracking the system all day!

But tonight looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies & lows in the mid 70s. Thursday should be mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers & storms. It looks the main line of storms will move through Thursday evening but there timing could change. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will be breezy with scattered showers behind the front with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler, drier air returns for the weekend with overnight lows in the lower 60s... coolest air of the season so far!

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development. It is a deep, non-tropical low pressure system located less than 100 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The extratropical low is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coasts today, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. Thereafter, the low is expected to move eastward away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

