FORECAST: Showers and storms again this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Friday, June 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid 70s with a few showers and storms just off the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine early pushing our temperatures into the low to mid 90s before showers and storms develop. We are forecasting a high of 94° which is slightly above our average of 91° but well shy of the record of 100° set back in 1981.

Today the chance of rain is around 60% and those storms are going to start firing around 3PM and will wind down before sunset. The rainy season pattern holds over the weekend but the rain chances come down. We will see a 50% chance of showers and storms on Saturday and only a 40% chance of Sunday. We will start each day with sunshine and highs climbing into the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.