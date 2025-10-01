FORECAST: Shower chances starting to return

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, September 21st, 2025.

This morning we are waking with temperatures in the low and mid-70s and mostly clear skies.

Today, moisture will begin to build across SWFL, boosting our rain chances. On Wednesday rain chances, mainly in the afternoon/evening, will be around 40-50%. As we head later in the week, that rain chance increases to 60-70% in the afternoon hours. This will keep highs in the upper 80s starting Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, scattered showers and storms are forecast both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are expected near average in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

