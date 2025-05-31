FORECAST: Several rounds rain on the way this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, May 31st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! This morning a cold front slides down the state. This front will bring showers and storms early in the day to start the weekend.

Showers and storms will begin around Noon with the cloud cover keeping our highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay high on Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 80s thanks to the increased cloud cover. The rain on Sunday could start early in the day as the cold front starts to lift back north.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, showers and storms will be likely each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday will be around 60-70%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

