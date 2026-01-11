FORECAST: Series of colds fronts to move through this week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, January 11th, 2026.

This morning we woke up with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, although with partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon highs will warm into the low 80s with likely a mix of clouds and sun. This is due to a cold front set to arrive later today. This front looks to be a dry frontal passage with just 10% chance of rain. As the front arrives winds will get a little breezy, hence a small craft advisory is in effect until 7am Monday. Look for 2 to 4 feet seas this afternoon.

This isn't a particularly strong front, as lows tonight will only fall into the mid 50s. To start the week we will see seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

A stronger storm system approaches on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it the chance for much-needed rain. Finally! A stronger front moves through SWFL on Thursday, dropping low temperatures into the 30s and 40s Friday morning.

Highs on the Friday will only be in the mid 60s, but rebound Saturday back into the 70s. That said another front will drop those temperatures back into the 60s next Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

