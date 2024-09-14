FORECAST: Scattered storms will impact some weekend plans

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 14th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures into upper 70s and low 80s. We are also seeing a few coastal showers.

This afternoon, westerly winds will again force any storm development inland. This means the best chance for scattered storms after 2pm will be in DeSoto, inland Charlotte, inland Lee, Glades, Hendry and inland Collier counties. The coast is expected to stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Saturday will once again be in the low to mid 90s, feels like temperatures around 105° with the humidity. A heat advisory is in place for Hendry, Glades, and Collier until 6pm.

Sunday will feature the chance for a few morning, coastal rain showers. But, once the seabreeze kicks in, storms will move inland for the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay hot in the low to mid-90s and feel more like 100-105° with the humidity.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.