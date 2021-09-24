FORECAST: Scattered storms through Saturday

FORECAST:

Our wet pattern will stick with us for a couple more days as a cold front sags southward across the state. But don't look for much relief in the temperature dept.

A few evening storms will end turning to partly cloudy skies & temperatures in the mid 70s. We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next two days with at least a 40-50% chance of showers and storms before slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida.

The cold front is expected to moved through our area by early next week leaving behind a beautiful pattern. Rain chances will be much lower with the drier air, overnight lows should drop to the lower 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center has named Tropical Storm Sam, located about 2000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It is moving west with favorable conditions ahead of it. Strengthening is forecast & it should become a hurricane tomorrow.

They have issued their final advisories on the remnants of Peter and Post-Tropical Rose.

Another area is being monitored for possible development which is a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, which is located about 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days. Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.

Tropical or subtropical development is also possible along a trough located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda but byy this weekend, winds should prohibit development.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.