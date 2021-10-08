FORECAST: Scattered storms Saturday AM; Drier by Sunday

FORECAST:

So much rain across SWFL the past few days that the ground is now saturated in spots. Flooding will be a threat again with more storms this evening then as tropical moisture increases tonight into Saturday morning. A cold front is still poised to sag southward near Lake O & then wash out. But there will be plenty of moisture for scattered storms at least during the morning before drier air tries to move in later in the day. Lows tonight in the mid 70s. Highs tomorrow should be a bit cooler... upper 80s.

Looks like we'll see a much drier week coming up with just isolated showers & storms each day. Highs in the upper 80s to 90. The thing you will notice is the lower humidity. The "dry season" typically gets going by mid October.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one are for possible development located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina. It is an elongated area of low pressure that is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds have been trying to tear it apart but it could develop into a subtropical storm over the weekend. The next name on the list is Wanda.

Formation chance through 48 hour is MEDIUM at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days MEDIUM at 40 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



