FORECAST: Scattered storms expected each day through Friday

FORECAST:

Scattered PM storm chances will continue this week. Storms that develop this afternoon will dissipate by midnight with inland areas being the most favored area to see rain chances this evening. Skies overnight will become partly cloudy with lows in the 70s. Expect more storms for Wednesday with highs near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will sag southward through the state then stall just north of the area by late week. Storm chances will continue ahead of the front through the end of the week. It is still too early in the season for cold fronts to penetrate through all of South Florida, so it will remain humid into the weekend, although storm coverage will decrease by Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs around 90 with lows in the 70s.

Lower dewpoints will filter into the area next week, so it won't be quite as humid but it will still be hot with high near 90 each afternoon through midweek. Storm chances will be isolated to widely scattered through Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter and Rose. NHC is also monitoring Invest 98L in the Atlantic that will likely become the next named storm, Sam, soon. None of these areas are of concern to the U.S. but Sam will have to be watched in the next few days due to the evolving upper level weather pattern in place.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.