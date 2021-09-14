FORECAST: Scattered storms continue this week

FORECAST:

Scattered storms are expected to continue each day through the end of the week and into the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny

skies for Friday into the weekend. Expect highs near 90 Wednesday and Thursday and low 90s for Friday into the weekend. Heat index values will top out around 100 each afternoon.

Expect a continuation of the same into next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Nicholas. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

