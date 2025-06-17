FORECAST: Scattered storms again this evening

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine today and that will drive our afternoon highs up to 94­° which is a few degrees above our average of 91° but nowhere near the record of 103° in Fort Myers set back in 1981. The chance of rain is around 50% today as the southeasterly flow continues across the area. This storms will start to fire up around 5PM and some of the storms could last past sunset, but all of them will be out of here by midnight when skies turn partly cloudy with lows falling back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase Thursday climbing up to 60% and will stay 60% through Friday as our stormy afternoons return. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s. No big changes as we look ahead towards the weekend with rain chances staying between 50-60%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

