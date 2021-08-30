FORECAST: Scattered storm chances continue this week

FORECAST:

Scattered storm chances will continue this week with hot and humid afternoons. Highs will reach around 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Storm chances by Tuesday will be highest inland during the afternoon due to a shift in the upper-level winds to a southwesterly direction. A front will sag into the area by mid to late week with higher rain chances Thursday and Friday, along with more cloud cover and slightly cooler temps.

This weekend will see isolated storm chances and slightly less humid air. Temps will reach around 90 during the day with mid 70s at night. Storm chances will increase once again next

week as moisture surges back into the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is still issuing advisories on Ida and a strong tropical wave will emerge off the African coast in the coming days with a HIGH chance for development. This system does not look to be a future threat but will likely become the next tropical storm or hurricane. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

