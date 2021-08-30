Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Scattered storm chances continue this week

FORECAST: Scattered storm chances continue this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Another round of strong storms will impact Southwest Florida this afternoon
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:12:50-04

FORECAST:

Scattered storm chances will continue this week with hot and humid afternoons. Highs will reach around 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Storm chances by Tuesday will be highest inland during the afternoon due to a shift in the upper-level winds to a southwesterly direction. A front will sag into the area by mid to late week with higher rain chances Thursday and Friday, along with more cloud cover and slightly cooler temps.

This weekend will see isolated storm chances and slightly less humid air. Temps will reach around 90 during the day with mid 70s at night. Storm chances will increase once again next
week as moisture surges back into the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is still issuing advisories on Ida and a strong tropical wave will emerge off the African coast in the coming days with a HIGH chance for development. This system does not look to be a future threat but will likely become the next tropical storm or hurricane. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018