FORECAST: Scattered storm chances continue

FORECAST:

Showers and storms will continue across the area into the weekend, mainly during the afternoon. Ida will track west of our area with most of the rain bands remaining offshore. There will be a higher chance for showers and storms on Saturday as Ida bypasses the area. Next week will see more of the same, with partly cloudy skies and daily storm chances. As Ida moves northeast across the southeast US, the winds will shift onshore focusing most of the afternoon storms inland from mid-week on. Expect temps around 90 each day with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring several areas in the Atlantic Basin with the closest to the area being future Ida which is on track to head toward LA by Monday as a hurricane. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.