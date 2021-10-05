FORECAST: Scattered showers possible this week

FORECAST:

The next several afternoons will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and storms across the area. Chances for rain will not be high, and coverage will be widely scattered. Expect highs around 90 each day with lows at night in the 70s. Scattered storm chances will continue this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue into next week with highs near 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas but conditions are unfavorable for further development due to a high amount of wind shear. Chances for development area LOW for the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

