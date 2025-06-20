FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to wrap up the week

Here is your forecast for Friday, June 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine today and that will drive our afternoon highs up to 93° which is a few degrees above our average of 91° but shy of the record of 97° in Fort Myers set back in 1964. The chance of rain is around 50% today as the southeasterly flow continues across the area. The storms will start to fire up early in the afternoon and peak between 5PM-7PM and start to wind down after sunset. Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy with lows falling back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will stay around 50-60% over the weekend as the rainy season pattern stays locked in place. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.