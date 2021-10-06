FORECAST: Scattered PM showers & storms are expected again Thursday

FORECAST:

Scattered PM rain & storm chances will continue through Friday as moist, tropical air remains in place across the region. Expect highs in the low 90s each afternoon with lows in the 70s. The best chances for rain will occur during the late afternoon and continue through midnight in some areas for both Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, a developing upper-level low pressure will settle over the peninsula and this will lead to chances for showers and storms increasing across the area for Saturday and Sunday. A few more clouds around this weekend will keep temps around or just below 90 and it will remain humid.

Rain chances will decrease early next week as the upper low moves away and drier air filters into the region. Temps during the day will remain around 90 with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NNHC is monitoring an area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas. The environment surrounding it is highly sheared and hostile and further development is unlikely. Chances remain LOW for any further development.

