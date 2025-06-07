FORECAST: Saharan dust has arrived in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Saturday, June 7th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon it will be hot and hazy thanks to Saharan dust that as moved into the area. That dust will keep our rain chances low over the weekend. We will see a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm inland as the southwest breeze will push what few showers and storms we see out by Lake Okeechobee. We are forecasting a high of 94 degrees today and that is above our average of 91 degrees.

Sunday's forecast is identical to today's as we stay hot and hazy.

Next week the dust moves out and our rain chances start to increase. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we will start each day sunny but in the afternoon a 60% chance of showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

