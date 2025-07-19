FORECAST: Record possible today, with more heat expected tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Saturday, July 19th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperature in the upper 70s and low 80s and mostly sunny skies. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105° and 110°. This is due to much drier air sitting over the state this weekend.

As the drier air moves into Southwest Florida our rain chances will only be around 10% on Saturday afternoon and 20% Sunday afternoon. The majority of us won't be cooler down by rain to help cool us off.

Looking ahead to next week, our chance of rain climbs back up on Monday with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. That rain chance increase up to 80% by Wednesday as we return to our wet weather pattern with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

TROPICS UPDATE

A tropical wave is currently interacting with a broad area of low pressure about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at approximately 10 mph.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a low 10% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 20% chance through the next 7 days.

By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development of this system.

While this disturbance is currently far from Southwest Florida, our Fox 4 weather team will continue monitoring all tropical activity throughout hurricane season to keep our community informed and prepared.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

