FORECAST: Record cold possible this morning

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 2nd, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to record cold across the area with Punta Gorda hitting an unoffical low of 30° so far this morning. The record low for today was 33° set back in 1980. There are many locations below freezing this morning as a Freeze Warning remain in effect until 9AM from almost all of Southwest Florida except coastal Collier County which is under a Cold Weather Advisory through 10am as wind chill values could be in the 20s.

This afternoon we will see lots of sunshine, but we are going to stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s to around 60°. The wind will make it feel cooler outside as it continues out of the north near 10mph. Our average this time of the year is 76°.

Tonight, we will be clear and cold once again with some locations north, such as Glades, DeSoto and Charlotte counties, dropping back below the freezing mark. We are forecasting 36° in Fort Myers and while that is touch warmer it is still way below our average low of 55°.

We warm up in the low 70s on Wednesday ahead of yet another cold front that will bring some much needed rain early on Thursday and bringing in another cool blast of air that will keep our highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s. The overnights will not be as cold as the last few days, we will stay in the low to mid 40s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

