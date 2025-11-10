FORECAST: Record cold on the way tomorrow morning

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

Get ready...temperatures will be falling all day long and we are likely to set records tomorrow. A cold front moved through this morning and that is bringing the wind out of the northwest and it will continue to gust 20-25mph this afternoon and evening. Our temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Once you factor in the wind, the wind chill values will be in the upper 20s north and low 30s for a majority of Southwest Florida.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Cold Weather Advisory for almost all of Southwest Florida, expect coastal Collier County.

Record lows are likely in Southwest Florida tomorrow morning. Here is a look at those numbers.

Tomorrow afternoon the cold will continue with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s across the area, but it will even colder as the wind continue to gust out of the north-northeast at 20mph.

We start to warm up nicely Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and by Friday we will be back in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

