FORECAST: Rainy end to the week

FORECAST:

The forecast looks wet to close out the week. Rain chances will increase tonight and Friday. Lows tonight will only fall to around 70. Highs on Friday will reach around 80. A few storms will be possible on Friday. Rain chances continue Friday night before tapering off Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great, with lower humidity and lots of sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. it will be breezy Sunday. Temps rebound next week with highs back above 80 with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is still monitoring Tropical Storm Wanda in the North Atlantic and it poses no threat to land.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

