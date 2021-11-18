FORECAST: Rainy and Gloomy Day Ahead

FORECAST :

Big changes for your Thursday as we will see a 70-80% chance of showers and storms today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. The cloud cover and a few showers continue overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of showers on an ENE breeze near 10mph. The next cold front arrives early next week and by Tuesday our highs will only be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

