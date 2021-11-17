FORECAST: Rain expected Thursday

FORECAST:

Clouds will increase overnight with low temps near 70. Showers will increase in coverage across the area through the day Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain high into Thursday night before becoming scattered on Friday. Lingering rain chances will continue into a portion of the weekend with temps remaining in the 70s. A cold front will arrive Tuesday bringing another round of cooler and drier air into the region just in time for Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

