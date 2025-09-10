FORECAST: Rain chances stay high until the weekend

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, September 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with few showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast. Today will be much like yesterday as a weak low remains in the eastern Gulf along with a stationary front that is draped across the state. This will keep the weather pattern unsettled until Friday bringing cloud cover and high rain chances to the area. Highs today through Friday will stay in the upper 80s. Our chance of rain will stay between 70-80% until the weekend.

Changes finally arrive this weekend. Dry air will be surging south across the state pushing the stationary front to our south and dropping the chance of rain. Saturday we will see a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms and by Sunday mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and much lower humidity. Some areas in the northern part of our viewing area could see overnight lows in the upper 60s on Sunday morning, but those temperatures will rebound back up in the upper 80s to near 90° in the afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

