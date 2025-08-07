FORECAST: Rain chances stay high again this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Thursday, August 7th, 2025.

We are waking up warm and dry this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s which is near our average of 75° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will climb in the mid 90s and once you factor in the humidity some areas inland will see heat index values as high as 105°. There are no Heat Advisories in place for the first time this workweek.

The chance of rain is at 70% today as showers and storms will be fairly widespread. Those showers and storms will start to build around 3PM-4PM and continue through the afternoon and early evening before winding down after sunset.

Tomorrow, the rain chance goes up to 80% with highs back in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Dexter which continues to move safely east north of Bermuda. This storm will continue to move away from the United States and will not be an issue for Southwest Florida. We are monitoring two other areas in the Atlantic.

1. A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is currently producing minimal shower activity. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend as the system moves generally west-northwestward across the central tropical or subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 60 percent.

2. A weak area of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. Some slow tropical or subtropical development is possible over the weekend and early next week while the system moves northward to northeastward, remaining well off the east coast of the United States.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days us low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

