FORECAST: Rain chances return by Friday

FORECAST:

The nice weather of late will gradually come to an end later this week as moisture returns to SWFL. Humidity levels will increase as well as chances for showers beginning Friday and will continue into the weekend. It will remain dry tonight and Thursday with lows in the upper 60s and highs Thursday in the mid 80s. Humidity will increase by Thursday afternoon with chances for showers in the forecast by Friday afternoon.

More rain chances are expected this weekend as moisture continues to surge into the area from the South and a cold front sags into the region from the north. The front will slowly move through the region from Saturday through Monday keeping rain chances around. More clouds in the area will keep temperatures a bit cooler into the mid and upper 80s with lows at night only falling into the low 70s. The front will move south of the area by later Tuesday with dry weather expected Wednesday. Another front will move into the area Thursday with another chance for showers.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected for the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

