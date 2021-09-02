Watch
FORECAST: Rain chances remain high for Friday

A cold front will sag south today and brings clouds and rain to Southwest Florida
Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:37:26-04

FORECAST:

Expect higher rain chances to continue into Friday before tapering off heading into the weekend. Clouds in the area will keep temps down into the upper 80s for highs on Friday. Showers and storms will increase across the area again through the morning and afternoon before tapering off Friday evening.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storm chances. The best chances will occur across inland areas. Highs will reach around 90 with lows in the 70s. A westerly wind flow at the surface and aloft most of next week will keep storm chances mainly inland. Highs will reach around 90 each day with lows in the 70s through next Friday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

An area of low pressure will hug the coast in Central America before moving into the southern Gulf next week. Chances for development area LOW.

NHC is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry. More info HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

