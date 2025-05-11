FORECAST: Rain chances increasing tonight, with a soggy Monday on the way

Here is the forecast for Sunday, May 11th, 2025.

This morning, we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

More clouds than sunshine are forecast for your Sunday. We'll start with a few showers near the coast. As we progress through the day, rain chances will increase late this afternoon and evening.

Rain really starts to ramp up Sunday night into Monday, as a strengthening cold front approaches. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times on Monday into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, radar dries out.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight and are expected to continue throughout the day on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ODtEw7qaUW — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) May 11, 2025

The good news is we're expecting 1-3" through Tuesday, great news for our drought! The bad news is that it does look like we'll head back into a dry pattern next Wednesday the 14th through the 20th.

Despite soaking rain in the forecast tonight and tomorrow...we will be right back into our extremely dry pattern again starting on Wednesday and will likely continue into next week. pic.twitter.com/ePl0VTx6mG — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) May 11, 2025

