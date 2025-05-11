Watch Now
FORECAST: Rain chances increasing tonight, with a soggy Monday on the way

1 to 3 inches of rain likely between now and Tuesday morning.
Here is the forecast for Sunday, May 11th, 2025.

This morning, we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

More clouds than sunshine are forecast for your Sunday. We'll start with a few showers near the coast. As we progress through the day, rain chances will increase late this afternoon and evening.

Rain really starts to ramp up Sunday night into Monday, as a strengthening cold front approaches. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times on Monday into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, radar dries out.

The good news is we're expecting 1-3" through Tuesday, great news for our drought! The bad news is that it does look like we'll head back into a dry pattern next Wednesday the 14th through the 20th.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

