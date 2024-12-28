FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 28th, 2024

This morning we are waking up with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs will be warm as well, in the low 80s.

The rest of your day we will see a mix of clouds and sun with rain chances increasing this afternoon into Sunday. Rain chances will be 30% on Saturday and then rise to 50% on Sunday. This will not be a washout, but bring some needed rain as drought is developing.

Behind the front looks to be mainly drier air and not much chance in temperature. A strong push for colder air looks to arrive on Wednesday for the start of 2025.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

