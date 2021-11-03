FORECAST: Rain chances increase later this week

FORECAST:

Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 70s. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few late-day showers. Rain chances will increase overnight Thursday into Friday as a storm system approaches the area. Rain chances will continue through Friday night before the entire system exits the area by this weekend. Saturday and Sunday look great with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning. Next week will be warm with highs around 80 with lots of sunshine with lows in the 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

