FORECAST: Rain Chances Increase In The Next Few Days

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is quiet this morning and will remain fairly quiet this afternoon. Today we will see clouds begin to increase across the area and our rain chances will be near 30% later today. Our highs today will be near 90 degrees. Overnight lows a little warmer in the low 70s with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. The rain chance goes up Saturday to 40% and by Sunday up to 50-60%. That high rain chance will continue into Monday of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

