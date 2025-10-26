FORECAST: Rain chances increase ahead of Monday cold front

Here is the forecast for Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

The wind will be the big part of the weather story this weekend with gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday. This has triggered a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 8pm on Sunday. Winds will relax tonight.

Easterly winds will drive in Atlantic moisture, bringing a 304-40% rain chance on Sunday, increasing to 40-50% on Monday as a cold front moves through. This front will only push drier air into the region.

The BIG changes with the forecast arrive Wednesday with the strongest front of the season so far! This will bring a BIG COOL DOWN right in time for Halloween with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for some communities.

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Melissa in the northern Caribbean. Flash-flooding will be a huge concern with this slow-moving system through next week in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.