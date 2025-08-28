FORECAST: Rain chances going up in the days ahead

Here is your forecast for Thursday, August 28th, 2025.

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and we are dry this morning. Today we will see more sunshine pushing out temperatures in the low to mid 90s. I am forecasting 94° today which is above our average of 91° for this time of the year. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105° this afternoon. As moisture begins to build across the area our chance of rain will climb. Today it will be around 40-50% mainly east of I-75 and towards Lake Okeechobee.

On Friday, the chance of rain goes up a bit more with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and storms as we temporarily stick with the more typical rainy season pattern with sunshine early and storms in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will once again be in the low 90s.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, unfortunately another cold front will slide down the state and that will once again for the second straight weekend bring a high chance of rain and cloud cover. Right now the rain chance Saturday and Sunday is around 70% with highs in the upper 80s. The stormy forecast looks to hold into Monday on Labor Day itself.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.