FORECAST: Quiet week of weather ahead

FORECAST:

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 60s. Sunny skies and highs in the low 80s can be expected Monday. Expect a continuation of the nice weather through mid-week with sunny skies and highs in the 80s with overnight lows falling into the 60s. A weak storm system will approach the area by late week and with increasing moisture across the area, expect a few scattered showers as early as Thursday but most likely Friday.

As of now, next weekend will see a return to mainly dry weather with sunny skies and highs around 80, but is subject to change based on the progression of the next system.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

Subtropical Storm Wanda is in the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

An area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands has a LOW chance for development in 5 days as it moves west. It will move into a more hostile environment by mid-week making chances for development less likely.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

