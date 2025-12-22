FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine for the Christmas Week

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 22nd, 2025.

It was a sunny but breezy day across Southwest Florida. Gust peaked at 35 mph in Naples and Punta Gorda. Those winds will relax some overnight.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area.

Looking ahead at the next few days, there are no major changes in the forecast as we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some cooler weather to Southwest Florida and maybe a shower or two.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

