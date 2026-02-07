FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures return

Here is your forecast for Saturday, February 7th, 2026.

After a cooler-than-average week, temperatures will return to the 70s this weekend!

We kicked off your Saturday morning in the mid to upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. A weak cold front will come through dry and without much cloud cover. Following the front, winds will be gusty to 25 mph.

Despite the front, high temperatures will still climb into the low and mid-70s with ample sunshine.

With the drier air arriving following the front, temperatures will be cooler Sunday morning, falling into the 40s. With the dry air in place, however, it will be a quick warm-up into the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week, we will continue to warm things up with highs returning to the upper 70s, near 80° by Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.