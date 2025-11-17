FORECAST: Patchy fog early, warm days ahead

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, mostly inland in Glades, Hendry and northern Collier counties. Visibility this morning is down less than 1/2 a mile this morning in those areas. There is another are of fog in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. The fog will not only impact your morning commute today, but it is likely again the next couple of mornings a more humidity builds in along with calm winds overnight.

Our temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s with low 60s closer to the coast. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. We are forecasting 82°, which is just one degree above our average of 81° for this time of the year. We get even warmer in the days ahead with highs shooting up in the mid 80s with the warmest day expected being Wednesday with a high of 86°.

Unfortunately we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.21" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.38" behind and Naples is 6.95" behind.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.