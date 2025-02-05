FORECAST: Patchy fog early, warm and sunny afternoon on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Patchy fog has developed once again this morning near Lake Okeechobee where visibility could be as low as 1/2 of a mile this morning. That fog will mix out and this afternoon it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs temperatures once again climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 84° today which is way above our average of 77° for this time of the year.

Tonight we will stay warm with lows back in the mid 60s with patchy fog developing once again overnight inland around the lake.

We stay very warm this week with highs staying in the mid 80s all the way through the upcoming weekend.

There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.