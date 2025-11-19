FORECAST: Patchy fog early, then sunny and warm

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, November 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, mostly inland in Glades, Hendry and northern Collier counties. Visibility this morning is down less than 1/2 a mile this morning in those areas. The fog will not only impact your morning commute today, but it is likely again the next couple of mornings as the winds are calm overnight.

Our temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 86°, which is way above our average of 81° for this time of the year, but not to record levels. The record high this afternoon is 89° set back in 1988.

We stay warm in the days ahead as there is no shift in the weather pattern anytime soon. This means the sunny warm days continue through the weekend into early next week.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.32" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.51" behind and Naples is 7.02" behind.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

