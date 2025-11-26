FORECAST: Patchy fog early, staying very warm again today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025.

We are waiting on changes to arrive with a cold front late Thanksgiving into Black Friday. In the meantime, we are once again waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, with the thickest fog north in Charlotte and DeSoto counties where visibility will be less than 1 a mile in many locations this morning.

Our temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 86°, which is way above our average of 80° for this time of the year, but not to record levels. The record high this afternoon is 89° set back in 1973.

We will see a change late Thanksgiving into Black Friday as a cold front is forecast to move through and that will drop our afternoon highs to around 70 on Friday with overnight lows in the low 50s. Thanksgiving looks to be a little cloudy with highs around 81°.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.65" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.93" behind and Naples is 7.27" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5. We will get an update on the drought conditions tomorrow around 9am.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

