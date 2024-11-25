FORECAST: Patchy fog early, gorgeous week ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday November 25th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some patchy fog inland by Lake Okeechobee and along State Road 29. Visibility is less than a 1/2 mile along the lake between Moore Haven and Clewiston. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the northeast near 10mph. We are forecasting 80° for a high today which is exactly at our average for this time of the year. Overnight, temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 50s with patchy fog likely again tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we stay warm through Thanksgiving and Black Friday with temperatures in the low 80s. Another cold front will arrive late Friday and that will cool us down once again next weekend where highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



