FORECAST: Patchy fog early, another warm day on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 9th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a little patchy fog this morning in Charlotte and DeSoto counties and along Lake Okeechobee. There are no Dense Fog Advisories in place for the first time this week. The patchy fog will mix out by 10am and then we will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85° which is way above our average of 75° but shy of the record of 88° set back in 2013. The breeze will be out of the southeast today gusting in the low to mid teens.

Overnight, warm once again with temperatures falling in the low to mid 60s with patchy fog possible to start the day. We stay warm both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

We are looking at a change in the pattern with a cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday of next week which will drop our afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s starting on Monday. Wednesday could bring us a chance of showers. Right now, the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is mostly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of showers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.