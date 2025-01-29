FORECAST: Patchy fog early, another warm afternoon on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 29th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to some patchy fog this morning especially inland in Glades and Hendry county where visibility is as low as 1/4 of a mile. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise. This afternoon a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing back in the upper 70s. We are forecasting 77° for today with the breezy near 10mph out of the northwest.

Overnight, a few clouds with our lows once again falling back in the mid 50s.

Thursday the wind comes out of the east and this is going to warm us up even more. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s which is well above our average of 76° for this time of the year. We will stay near 80° on Friday as our warm weather continues.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

