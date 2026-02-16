FORECAST: Overnight rain moving out of Southwest Florida

Here is the forecast for Monday, February 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A light line of showers moved through the area overnight and is clearing the area quickly. Expect wet roadways early, but quickly the rain and clouds will move out and by 10AM we are back to sunshine and gorgeous weather. The wind will be out of the northwest today gusting in the mid teens bringing in some drier and slightly cooler air. The highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows back near our average of 57°. Tomorrow the wind will shift out of the east and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures starting tomorrow will be in the low 80s and they will slowly climb and by Saturday we could see a high up to 86°.

The next front arrives by Monday and that will knock our temperatures back down with highs in the low 70s and Tuesday morning will be our chilliest start with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Unfortunately, there is no rain expected with this next frontal passage. However, the weather looks gorgeous through the middle parts of next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

