FORECAST: Not one but two cold fronts come through this weekend

FORECAST :

Changes are coming in the form of two cold fronts. The first will bring a chance for isolated showers Saturday morning the the second comes through Saturday night. That one will bring cooler, drier air back to SWFL for Sunday into next week.

Clouds should hang around tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Tomorrow looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy & warm with a high around 81. Expect winds out of the WNW 5-10mph. Isolated showers are possible. Then skies become partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 60. Sunday should bring a few clouds as the cooler, drier air filters in from the NW... highs in the mid-upper 70s. Temps in the 50s by Monday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



