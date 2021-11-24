FORECAST: Not as cool tonight...nice for Thanksgiving Day

FORECAST:

The weather looks fantastic for the rest of the week. Temps tonight won't be as chilly as they were last night with lows in the upper 50s. Highs on Thanksgiving Day will reach the upper 70s. Expect similar weather for Black Friday with a few extra clouds. Another cold front will move through the area this weekend, and this will lead to cooler temperatures and another round of lower humidity. Expect cool nights and mild afternoons to continue with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s into next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

