Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Not as cool tonight...nice for Thanksgiving Day

FORECAST: Not as cool tonight...nice for Thanksgiving Day
items.[0].videoTitle
This morning we're starting off cold, but highs today will warm up to the mid-70s by the afternoon. The forecast remains gorgeous for your Thanksgiving holiday.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 10:53:02-05

FORECAST:

The weather looks fantastic for the rest of the week. Temps tonight won't be as chilly as they were last night with lows in the upper 50s. Highs on Thanksgiving Day will reach the upper 70s. Expect similar weather for Black Friday with a few extra clouds. Another cold front will move through the area this weekend, and this will lead to cooler temperatures and another round of lower humidity. Expect cool nights and mild afternoons to continue with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s into next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

I

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018