FORECAST: Not as cloudy today as we warm up

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s north of the Caloosahatchee River and mid 60s south. We will see more sunshine today as our skies clear and that will push our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We are forecasting 76° today and that is just two below our average. Winds will be out of the north early, but will shift northwest later in the day and will start to gust near 15mph.

Mostly clear skies expected overnight with temperatures falling in the mid to upper 50s.

We are looking at some really nice days ahead. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs tomorrow in the mid 70s and Friday in the upper 70s. The chilliest morning will be Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start to warm up a bit on Saturday ahead of the next front. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to start the weekend with increasing clouds. We could see some showers with the front overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday highs will be in the low 80s as well.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

