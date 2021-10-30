FORECAST: No "scary" weather expected for Halloween

FORECAST :

Happy weekend! The strong westerly flow off the Gulf will ease by Saturday afternoon but spot showers will still be possible with westerly winds gusting to 20mph. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be cooler as drier air moves in, partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Halloween Sunday should be very nice as winds turn to the NW at 5-10mph... partly cloudy with highs. in the lower 80s.

Trick or Treat Forecast:

Mostly clear with temps in the 70s. Very nice!

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area that has signs of organization. It is located several hundred miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The nontropical low is moving SE into warmer water & could transition into a subtropical storm sometime this weekend or early next week. If it does, it would be called Wanda.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 60 percent.

Another area of disturbed weather is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible over next few days. It has a LOW chance.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



