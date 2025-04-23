FORECAST: No major changes as we wait for much needed rainfall

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025.

Our weather pattern is stuck and not budging.

We are waking up mild once again this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 90° which is above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east-southeast today gusting near 15 mph this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures falling back in the low to mid 60s.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s all week long and into the upcoming weekend. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

