FORECAST: Nice weekend with only isolated showers possible

FORECAST:

The weekend should be mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s & lows around 70. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds but overall, the air is drier. The easterly flow could help produce a few isolated showers in the afternoon over Collier Co. on Saturday. Sunday looks very much the same.

Changes to our weather pattern will begin on Tuesday as more tropical moisture begins to return to SWFL. A cold front is expected to make a run at Florida by Friday which will enhance the chance for showers & storms heading into the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam and on Tropical Storm Victor which are both located over the Atlantic. with no threat to the US. No other development is expected over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

